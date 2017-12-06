Sefolosha (concussion) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sefolosha was pulled from Monday's game against the Wizards after taking a shot to the head, but was able to pass through both the team and league concussion protocols, so he's good to go for Tuesday's contest. Look for Sofolosha to provide depth on the wing and he could be tasked with using his defensive prowess to slow down guys like Paul George and/or Carmelo Anthony.