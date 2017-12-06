Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Will play Tuesday vs. Thunder
Sefolosha (concussion) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Sefolosha was pulled from Monday's game against the Wizards after taking a shot to the head, but was able to pass through both the team and league concussion protocols, so he's good to go for Tuesday's contest. Look for Sofolosha to provide depth on the wing and he could be tasked with using his defensive prowess to slow down guys like Paul George and/or Carmelo Anthony.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...