Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Will start Saturday
Sefolosha will draw the start at power forward during Saturday's game against the Nets due to Rudy Gobert (knee) being sidelined, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports. Derrick Favors will shift to center.
Sefolosha has seen solid rotational minutes with the Jazz this season, posting 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 20.8 minutes per game. He may see extended run in drawing the start Saturday.
