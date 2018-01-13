Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Will undergo surgery, out for season
Sefolosha will be out for the season due to surgery on his right MCL and will likely be sidelined for six months, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Sefolosha suffered the injury during Friday's contest against Charlotte. He's been a stable presence for the Jazz among various injuries, helping to fill in at shooting guard, small forward and power forward. With his season being over, coach Quin Synder will have to find a combination of players to take over Sefolosha's 21.2 minutes per game. That workload could be distributed to the likes of Alec Burks, Joe Johnson, Royce O'Neal and Jonas Jerebko. That said, it's unclear if any of them will see enough of an expanded role to warrant a significant uptick in fantasy ownership.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...