Sefolosha will be out for the season due to surgery on his right MCL and will likely be sidelined for six months, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Sefolosha suffered the injury during Friday's contest against Charlotte. He's been a stable presence for the Jazz among various injuries, helping to fill in at shooting guard, small forward and power forward. With his season being over, coach Quin Synder will have to find a combination of players to take over Sefolosha's 21.2 minutes per game. That workload could be distributed to the likes of Alec Burks, Joe Johnson, Royce O'Neal and Jonas Jerebko. That said, it's unclear if any of them will see enough of an expanded role to warrant a significant uptick in fantasy ownership.