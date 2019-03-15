Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Won't return Thursday
Sefolosha has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against Minnesota due to left hamstring tightness.
Sefolosha felt his hamstring tighten up in the first half of Thursday's clash, and the team won't take any chances by putting him back into the contest. Although the injury doesn't appear overly significant, Utah will know more after further evaluation.
