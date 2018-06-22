Jazz's Thomas Wilder: Joins Utah for summer league
Wilder has agreed to join the Jazz for summer league.
Wilder is coming off his senior campaign at Western Michigan. He averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals across 32.8 minutes. Though he only shot 32.4 percent from beyond the arc last season, he shot 44.4 percent as a junior and 39.1 percent as a sophomore.
