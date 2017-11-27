Jazz's Tony Bradley: Assigned to G-League
Bradley was assigned to the G-League on Monday.
After seeing action in just one of the first 15 games with the Jazz, Bradley got on the court in four of the team's last five. That being said, he's still yet to hit double-digit minutes in any contest, so he'll had back to the G-League to see a bigger workload. Unless a few injuries occur, Bradley will be off the fantasy radar and should continue to see plenty of time with the Jazz's G-League affiliate.
More News
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.