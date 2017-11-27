Bradley was assigned to the G-League on Monday.

After seeing action in just one of the first 15 games with the Jazz, Bradley got on the court in four of the team's last five. That being said, he's still yet to hit double-digit minutes in any contest, so he'll had back to the G-League to see a bigger workload. Unless a few injuries occur, Bradley will be off the fantasy radar and should continue to see plenty of time with the Jazz's G-League affiliate.