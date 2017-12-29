Jazz's Tony Bradley: Assigned to G-League
Bradley was assigned to the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars.
Bradley has played only 28 minutes at the NBA level this season, recording eight points, 11 rebounds and one assist. He'll seemingly continue to bounce back and forth between the Jazz and the Stars for the remainder of the campaign.
