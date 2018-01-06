Jazz's Tony Bradley: Assigned to G-League
Bradley was assigned to the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars.
Bradley is struggling to find a role with the Jazz, as he hasn't played since Dec. 20, when he saw seven minutes against the Thunder. On the year, he's played just 28 minutes, collecting eight points, 11 rebounds and one assist. He'll likely continue to bounce back and forth between the G-League and the NBA for the foreseeable future, getting more run with the Stars.
