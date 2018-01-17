Jazz's Tony Bradley: Assigned to G-League
Bradley was assigned to the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Wednesday.
Bradley continues to be a non-factor at the NBA level, seeing most of his run in the G-League. There, he averages 15.3 points and 10.8 rebounds across 29.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.