Bradley was assigned to the Salt Lake City Stars of the G-League on Friday, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Bradley is yet to play any minutes for the Jazz this season, so the move down to the G-League should give the first-round pick plenty of in-game experience. He'll likely be recalled back to Utah should the team ever need additional frontcourt depth.

