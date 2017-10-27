Jazz's Tony Bradley: Assigned to G-League
Bradley was assigned to the Salt Lake City Stars of the G-League on Friday, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Bradley is yet to play any minutes for the Jazz this season, so the move down to the G-League should give the first-round pick plenty of in-game experience. He'll likely be recalled back to Utah should the team ever need additional frontcourt depth.
