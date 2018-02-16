Bradley recorded 14 points (4-7 FG, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block during Tuesday's 120-113 win over Santa Cruz.

In his first game back since his recall to the NBA, the North Carolina product had an average game. Bradley has shown the ability to constantly produce double-doubles, as he has had 10 outings on the season. The 20-year-old is averaging an impressive 15.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game during his first season in the G-League.