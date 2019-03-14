Jazz's Tony Bradley: Back with Salt Lake City
Bradley (knee) as assigned to the G League on Thursday.
Bradley has been nursing a knee injury for over two months now, and it looks like his trip to Salt Lake City may be the start of a rehab assignment for the second-year big man. It's yet to be determined whether or not Bradley will be available for the team's outing against the Skyforce on Friday.
