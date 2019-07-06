Bradley supplied 19 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 78-66 win over the Thunder.

Bradley had been dominant thus far in summer league, and that carried over to the opener of the Las Vegas event. The addition of Ed Davis means Bradley still has his work cut out for him in terms of earning minutes, this despite dealing Derrick Favors away. Nevertheless, Bradley could factor into the rotation this year after being an afterthought in previous seasons.