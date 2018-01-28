Jazz's Tony Bradley: Called up from G-League
Bradley was called up from the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Sunday.
Bradley has once again been recalled from the G-League, and will provide depth off the bench for the Jazz. He was sent to the Salt Lake City Stars on Jan. 17, so it turned out to be a short 11-day stint in the G-League for the 20-year-old. Bradley has appeared in eight games for Utah this season, and is averaging 1.0 point and 1.4 rebounds in 3.5 minutes per game. His last NBA action came on Dec. 20 against Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...