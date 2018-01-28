Bradley was called up from the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Sunday.

Bradley has once again been recalled from the G-League, and will provide depth off the bench for the Jazz. He was sent to the Salt Lake City Stars on Jan. 17, so it turned out to be a short 11-day stint in the G-League for the 20-year-old. Bradley has appeared in eight games for Utah this season, and is averaging 1.0 point and 1.4 rebounds in 3.5 minutes per game. His last NBA action came on Dec. 20 against Oklahoma City.