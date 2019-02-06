The Jazz plan to re-evaluate Bradley (knee) after the All-Star break, Ben Dowsett of The Athletic reports.

It was previously estimated Bradley would be sidelined for around a month after undergoing surgery on his right knee Jan. 8. Dowsett's report suggests Bradley's absence will be extended to at least six weeks, with a strong likelihood the second-year center requires additional recovery time beyond that. Bradley has appeared in just one game at the NBA level this season and won't be a rotation factor for the Jazz once he receives a clean bill of health.