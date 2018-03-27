Bradley (concussion) will be active and available to play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Bradley has been working through the NBA's concussion protocol over the last two weeks, but was finally able to go through the final step without issue and has been given the green light to take the floor moving forward. That said, Bradley isn't a part of the regular rotation for the Jazz, even when at full strength, so continue to avoid him for fantasy purposes.