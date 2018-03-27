Jazz's Tony Bradley: Clears protocol, available to play Wednesday
Bradley (concussion) will be active and available to play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Bradley has been working through the NBA's concussion protocol over the last two weeks, but was finally able to go through the final step without issue and has been given the green light to take the floor moving forward. That said, Bradley isn't a part of the regular rotation for the Jazz, even when at full strength, so continue to avoid him for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...