Jazz's Tony Bradley: Continues thriving in win
Bradley collected 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes during the Jazz's 97-93 win over the Trail Blazers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Tuesday.
The young forward put together yet another strong showing, as he continues to take advantage of his opportunities to showcase his wares this summer. Bradley averaged 20.0 points, 15.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in two games during the Salt Lake City Summer League, and he's followed that up with a similarly impressive 18.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals over two games thus far in Las Vegas.
