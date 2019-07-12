Bradley amassed 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 24 minutes in Thursday's 87-78 loss to the Rockets in the LAs Vegas Summer League.

Tha Jazz have theirAll-Star center with Rudy Gobert, but you couldn't ask for a better campaign for Bradley, who has toiled in the G-League since being drafted in the first round in the 2017 NBA Draft. Over the past two years he's played 12 games with Utah in a reserve capacity. With only Gobert and Ed Davis on the roster at center, Bradley is steadily increasing his chances to make the team with his dominant interior play.