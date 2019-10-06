Jazz's Tony Bradley: Double-doubles in blowout win
Bradley ended with 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, and one block in 19 minutes during Saturday's 133-81 preseason victory over the Adelaide 36ers.
Bradley was excellent for the Jazz during their preseason opener, putting up 18 points and 10 rebounds in just 19 minutes. He had himself a fantastic summer league and carried that form into Saturday's game. Despite the upside, Bradley is likely to struggle when it comes to fantasy value. Both Rudy Gobert and Ed Davis are in front of him and he would need an injury to have any standard league relevance. Managers in deeper formats should keep an eye on him, however, as the Jazz could find themselves blowing out a number of teams this season.
