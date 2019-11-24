Bradley will start Saturday's game against New Orleans, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

Rudy Gobert suffered a left ankle sprain Friday and won't play Saturday, providing Bradley the chance for the first start of his career. Bradley is averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds in 9.1 minutes and hasn't exceeded 14 minutes in a game this season, but he should see more court time with Gobert missing his first game.