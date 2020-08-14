Bradley scored six points on 3-for-7 shooting while adding 10 rebounds, an assist and a block in 22 minutes during Thursday's 118-112 win over the Spurs.

Getting the start in place of Rudy Gobert (back), Bradley hit the glass for double-digit boards for the second time in the Orlando bubble. The third-year big established himself as a useful frontcourt rotation option this season, but his ceiling is modest -- Bradley averaged 6.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 15.8 minutes over eight games since the restart. Assuming Gobert is healthy after getting a few days to rest before the Jazz open the playoffs against the Nuggets on Monday, Bradley's postseason production is likely to be just as limited.