Jazz's Tony Bradley: Grabs 10 boards
Bradley had eight points (4-5 FG), 10 rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes off the bench during Monday's 118-88 win over the Pacers.
Bradley is yet to log over 20 minutes in a game coming off the bench and while his playing time has been steady of late -- 13.3 minutes per game during his last 12 contests -- ultimately he is not playing or producing enough to become a relevant fantasy asset unless Rudy Gobert is forced to miss time.
