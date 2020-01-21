Bradley had eight points (4-5 FG), 10 rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes off the bench during Monday's 118-88 win over the Pacers.

Bradley is yet to log over 20 minutes in a game coming off the bench and while his playing time has been steady of late -- 13.3 minutes per game during his last 12 contests -- ultimately he is not playing or producing enough to become a relevant fantasy asset unless Rudy Gobert is forced to miss time.