Bradley had eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 23 minutes of a 122-118 loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Bradley got his second straight start in place of the injured Rudy Gobert (ankle), and once again turned in a solid effort, posting new season highs in rebounds and minutes in the contest. The third year player is just a reserve when Gobert is ready to return, but until then he's showing he can contribute when on the floor. He'll face Indiana on Wednesday.