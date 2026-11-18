Bradley supplied three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 132-107 victory over the Clippers.

Bradley matched his highest rebounding total of the season Tuesday while logging 17 minutes, his most playing time over his last five appearances. The veteran center has collected at least five rebounds in three of his last four games, but his limited offensive involvement continues to restrict his fantasy upside. He remains primarily a rebounding specialist in deeper leagues.