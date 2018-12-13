Jazz's Tony Bradley: Headed back to G League
Bradley was assigned to the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League on Thursday.
Bradley was recalled from the G League for Wednesday's game against the Heat, but the big man still didn't see the floor despite the game getting out of hand. Bradley has appeared in 12 games for the Stars this season, averaging 14.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
