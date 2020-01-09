Bradley amassed 12 points and seven rebounds in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 128-104 victory over New York.

Bradley, along with most of the second unit, enjoyed additional playing time Wednesday. The game quickly descended into garbage time, allowing the starters to cheer on from the bench. Bradley is a solid backup and had demonstrated the ability to be a relevant option when given a substantial role. At this stage, he would likely need an injury to Gobert before being considered a pickup.