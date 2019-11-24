Jazz's Tony Bradley: Misses once in start
Bradley supplied 14 points (7-8 FG), nine rebounds and a block in 21 minutes Saturday against the Pelicans.
Bradley turned out an admirable effort in place of the injured Rudy Gobert (ankle), who's expected to return at some point in the upcoming week. Needless to say, considering Bradley's the Jazz's third-string center, the 21 minutes, 14 points and nine rebounds he contributed Saturday were all season-bests. He'll presumably return to his usual sparse bench role once Gobert returns which makes Bradley an unreasonable fantasy asset long term.
