Bradley poured in 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 FT) and added one rebound across 17 minutes during the Jazz's 90-85 win over the Knicks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.

The 20-year-old was much more of a presence on the scoreboard than on the glass, Bradley, a 2017 first-round pick, has been regularly scoring in double digits during summer league play thus far, making him one of the pleasant surprises for a Jazz squad looking to develop additional frontcourt depth. He'll bear monitoring for the duration of Vegas Summer League contests.