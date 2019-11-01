Jazz's Tony Bradley: Not earning many minutes
Bradley is averaging 4.0 minutes through three appearances in 2019-20.
Bradley was impressive in the preseason, pouring in back-to-back double-doubles and reaching double figures in scoring in three of the five tilts. He also connected on 25-of-33 field goal attempts (75.8 percent) during that stretch, and has made all three field goal attempts through three regular season matchups. With that being said, Bradley is third on the team's center depth chart behind Rudy Gobert and Ed Davis and has been a healthy scratch twice thus far.
