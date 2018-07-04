Bradley double-doubled in Tuesday's 95-92 summer league loss to the Grizzlies, tallying 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-6 FT), 14 rebounds and one block across 23 minutes.

Bradley has now posted back-to-back double-doubles and was also extremely efficient from the floor during Tuesday's contest, finishing with a 66.7 percent clip from the field. Heading into his second NBA season, the 2017 first-round pick will likely struggle to push for a bigger role in the rotation once the regular season arrives, especially considering the Jazz recently re-upped Derrick Favors to an extension. Either way, Bradley's start to summer league has been encouraging for his overall development.