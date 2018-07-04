Jazz's Tony Bradley: Notches second straight double-double
Bradley double-doubled in Tuesday's 95-92 summer league loss to the Grizzlies, tallying 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-6 FT), 14 rebounds and one block across 23 minutes.
Bradley has now posted back-to-back double-doubles and was also extremely efficient from the floor during Tuesday's contest, finishing with a 66.7 percent clip from the field. Heading into his second NBA season, the 2017 first-round pick will likely struggle to push for a bigger role in the rotation once the regular season arrives, especially considering the Jazz recently re-upped Derrick Favors to an extension. Either way, Bradley's start to summer league has been encouraging for his overall development.
More News
-
Jazz's Tony Bradley: To play in summer league•
-
Jazz's Tony Bradley: Clears protocol, available to play Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Tony Bradley: Placed in concussion protocol•
-
Jazz's Tony Bradley: Assigned to G-League•
-
Jazz's Tony Bradley: Recalled from G-League•
-
Jazz's Tony Bradley: Average first game back•
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...