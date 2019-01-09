Jazz's Tony Bradley: Out one month after knee surgery
Bradley underwent a partial meniscectomy and debridement of his right knee on Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in one month.
Bradley suffered the injury Friday against the Skyforce. He's been a solid contributor in the G League, averaging 13.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 26.5 minutes while shooting 57.0 percent from the field.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.