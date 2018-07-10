Jazz's Tony Bradley: Out Tuesday with wrist injury
Bradley is out for Tuesday's summer league tilt against Miami due to a left wrist injury suffered Sunday, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
There's no indication the injury is serious, but it's causing Bradley enough discomfort to keep him out of Tuesday's matchup. Through five summer league games, he's averaged 15.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.
More News
-
Jazz's Tony Bradley: Near-perfect from field Sunday•
-
Jazz's Tony Bradley: Solid effort Saturday•
-
Jazz's Tony Bradley: Posts second straight double-double•
-
Jazz's Tony Bradley: To play in summer league•
-
Jazz's Tony Bradley: Clears protocol, available to play Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Tony Bradley: Placed in concussion protocol•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...