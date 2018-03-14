Jazz's Tony Bradley: Placed in concussion protocol
Bradley has suffered a concussion and has been placed in the league-mandated protocol, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Bradley likely suffered the injury during practice or while playing in the G-League, as he logged a total of just one minute for the Jazz since December. He'll now go through the NBA's protocol and will ultimately need to log a controlled practice before being cleared for a return. All that said, Bradley is not a fantasy contributor and his absence shouldn't have an impact on the rotation.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...