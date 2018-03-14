Bradley has suffered a concussion and has been placed in the league-mandated protocol, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Bradley likely suffered the injury during practice or while playing in the G-League, as he logged a total of just one minute for the Jazz since December. He'll now go through the NBA's protocol and will ultimately need to log a controlled practice before being cleared for a return. All that said, Bradley is not a fantasy contributor and his absence shouldn't have an impact on the rotation.