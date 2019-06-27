Jazz's Tony Bradley: Playing in summer league
Bradley will play for the Jazz during Salt Lake City Summer League.
Bradley has played 12 NBA games across his first two seasons, so he'll look to continue developing his skillet at summer league. Last year, he racked up 36 minutes, totaling 17 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist.
