Bradley finished with just three rebounds in nine minutes during Wednesday's 98-95 loss to Denver.

After missing the two previous games with a knee concern, Bradley was back on the floor Wednesday. He has played no more than 17 minutes in 25 consecutive games, coming off the bench behind one of the best centers in the league in Rudy Gobert. If Gobert were to ever suffer an injury that forced him to miss multiple games, Bradley could find himself as a potential 12-team asset. However, until that happens, he can be left on the waivers in almost every format.