Jazz's Tony Bradley: Posts 12 points off bench in win
Bradley provided 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, a block and an assist over 12 minutes in Saturday's 130-72 preseason win over the Perth Wildcats.
Bradley toiled in the g-League for most of his freshman season and the 2017 first-round pick from UNC saw only nine games on the floor with the Jazz in his rookie campaign. A wrist injury cut short what was an impressive Summer League showing in Las Vegas, where the one-and-done center showed flashes of potential. With more experienced players like Ekpe Udoh and Derrick Favors ahead of him on the depth chart, it's unclear whether there will be enough room for him to make the roster this season, but his chances are remarkably better than they were last year.
