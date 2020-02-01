Jazz's Tony Bradley: Questionable for Saturday
Bradley (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against Portland, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Bradley missed Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to a right knee sprain, and his availability remains in question heading into Saturday's tilt. Expect clarification closer to tipoff.
