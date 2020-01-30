Play

Bradley is questionable for Thursday's contest against Denver due to a right knee sprain, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

It appears as though Bradley, who logged 10 minutes and posted four points against the Spurs on Wednesday, has emerged from the game with mild right knee pain. If the Jazz ultimately elect to keep their big-man sidelined for Thursday's slate, Ed Davis will presumably see an increased workload versus the Nuggets.

