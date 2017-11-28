Jazz's Tony Bradley: Recalled from G-League
Bradley was recalled from the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday.
Bradley has struggled to find the court in the NBA, seeing just 17 total minutes and combining for four points and six rebounds. That said, he can still gain valuable experience by practicing with the Jazz, even if he doesn't take the floor.
More News
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.