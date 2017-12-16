Jazz's Tony Bradley: Recalled from G-League
Bradley was recalled from the G-League on Saturday.
The rookie out of North Carolina hasn't been a factor at the NBA level this season, and while that's likely to continue, he'll rejoin the Jazz in the wake of Rudy Gobert's knee injury. With Gobert out for the next month, Bradley could see a few more opportunities, though that wasn't necessarily the case when Gobert missed 11 games earlier in the season.
