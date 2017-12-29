Jazz's Tony Bradley: Recalled from G-League
Bradley was recalled from the G-League on Thursday.
Bradley returns to the Jazz and will resume his role as a depth option off the bench. He has only played in eight games this season for the Jazz and isn't likely to reach fantasy relevance anytime soon.
