Jazz's Tony Bradley: Recalled from G-League
Bradley was recalled from the G-League on Tuesday.
Bradley continues to find minutes hard to come by with the Jazz, spending most of his time with the team's G-League affiliate to help foster his overall development. In 10 games with the Stars, Bradley has averaged 15.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 29.1 minutes. Despite being recalled, Bradley won't be a fantasy contributor unless a few injuries occur higher up on the depth chart.
More News
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.