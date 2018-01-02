Bradley was recalled from the G-League on Tuesday.

Bradley continues to find minutes hard to come by with the Jazz, spending most of his time with the team's G-League affiliate to help foster his overall development. In 10 games with the Stars, Bradley has averaged 15.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 29.1 minutes. Despite being recalled, Bradley won't be a fantasy contributor unless a few injuries occur higher up on the depth chart.