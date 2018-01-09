Bradley was recalled from the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday.

Bradley has struggled to find minutes at the NBA level while bouncing back and forth between the Jazz and the Stars all season. He's appeared in just eight games for Utah, averaging 1.0 point and 1.4 rebounds across 3.5 minutes. He has played a bigger role in the G-League, however, posting 15.3 points and 10.8 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game.