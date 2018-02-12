Bradley was recalled from the G-League on Monday.

Bradley is coming off his 13th assignment to the G-League and he should continue to alternate between the two rosters throughout the second half of the 2017-18 campaign. In 19 games with Salt Lake City, Bradley has averaged 15.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks across 29.0 minutes. Despite being recalled, he likely won't see the court for the Jazz in a competitive game.