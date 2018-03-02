Bradley was recalled from the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Friday.

Bradley has bounced back and forth between the NBA and the G-League all season. He's played in just eight games for the Jazz, recording a career-high four points and three rebounds back on Dec. 20 against the Thunder. He's had a much more prominent role with the Stars, where he averages 15.5 points and 9.9 rebounds in 29.6 minutes.