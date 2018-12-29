Jazz's Tony Bradley: Recalled from G League
Bradley was recalled from the G League on Saturday.
With both Ricky Rubio (back) and Jae Crowder (thumb) out Saturday, it appears the organization may want another body available for the matchup against New York. Bradley has yet to play in the NBA this season, but totaled eight points, 11 boards and one assist in 29 total minutes last year.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...