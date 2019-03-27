Jazz's Tony Bradley: Recalled from G League
Bradley has been recalled from the G League on Wednesday.
Bradley posted decent numbers this season in the G League, averaging 13.5 points and 7.0 rebounds over 20 starts. The first-round pick will probably not see the court in his time with the Jazz however, as he has played in just one game all season long.
