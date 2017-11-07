Bradley was recalled from the G-League on Tuesday.

Both Bradley and Royce O'Neale joined the Stars for a practice earlier Tuesday, but it was only to gain a few extra reps and they'll now rejoin the Jazz ahead of Tuesday's tilt with the Sixers. Braldey made his NBA debut on Sunday, logging just six total minutes and should continue to remain outside the regular rotation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories