Jazz's Tony Bradley: Recalled from Salt Lake
Bradley was recalled from the G League on Friday.
Bradley will return to Utah despite being yet to see any minutes with the team this season. The 2017 first round pick is expected to spend majority of the 2018-19 campaign in Salt Lake City.
