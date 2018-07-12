Jazz's Tony Bradley: Remains out Thursday
Bradley (wrist) will not play Thursday against the Magic.
Bradley is still battling the wrist injury that kept him out of Tuesday's game against the Heat. The second-year big man could return later in summer league, but it's also possible that the Jazz will exercise caution and hold him out.
More News
-
Jazz's Tony Bradley: Out Tuesday with wrist injury•
-
Jazz's Tony Bradley: Near-perfect from field Sunday•
-
Jazz's Tony Bradley: Solid effort Saturday•
-
Jazz's Tony Bradley: Posts second straight double-double•
-
Jazz's Tony Bradley: To play in summer league•
-
Jazz's Tony Bradley: Clears protocol, available to play Wednesday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...